Seymour Library: 'The Serious Side of Food,' civic literacy and more this fall

Mark your calendars! Seymour Library will be offering a variety of programs this fall, from digital literacy workshops to a reading and discussion series focused on food. The opportunities for lifelong learning and discovery are endless at your local library. (Don’t forget, all library programs are free!)

Computer basics workshops

Seymour Library is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association to conduct digital literacy workshops using DigitalLearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.

Workshops will cover the basics of mobile devices, video conferencing, cybersecurity and resume development.

The first workshop, Computer Basics: Windows 10, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Learn the basics of using Windows 10, followed by a self-paced lesson on keyboard and mouse operations. Computers will be provided. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

For more information about upcoming digital literacy workshops, visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org.

The Public Library Association's site, DigitalLearn.org, is an online hub for digital literacy support and training. The site launched in June 2013 and builds upon and fosters the work of libraries and community organizations as they work to increase digital literacy across the nation. Equipment for the workshops was funded by the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive and Institute of Museum and Library Services American Rescue Plan.

Reading and discussion series

Explore "The Serious Side of Food" during this four-part reading and discussion series facilitated by David Connelly, adjunct philosophy instructor at Cayuga Community College. Participants will read a mix of fiction and narrative nonfiction works selected by noted restaurant critic Mimi Sheraton. The books focus on different food-related topics, including the food industry, healthy eating, diet fads and the politics and culture of food.

Session one will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Please email jkolb@seymourlib.org to register and reserve a copy of the first book, “Diet Cults: The Surprising Fallacy at the Core of Nutrition Fads and a Guide to Healthy Eating for the Rest of Us” by Matt Fitzgerald.

This program was funded by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about the "Serious Side of Food” reading and discussion series, please visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org.

Civic literacy

Historian Tom Henry will be back at the library this fall for a civic literacy lecture series.

In the modern era, the Supreme Court has risen dramatically in both stature and visibility in our federal government. Learn how the court actually works during "The Supreme Court 101" and explore some recent and past cases at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Then, get a historic look at the development of political parties during a two-part lecture at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

The James Webb Space Telescope

NASA/JLP Solar System Ambassador Jim Rienhardt will present a talk on the James Webb Space Telescope at Seymour Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Explore images captured by the telescope and learn about its operation. This presentation will include models and demonstrations. The talk is for adults and teens, but all ages are welcome.

Hands-on learning with your library card

Did you know that your Seymour Library card offers you even more opportunities to explore and learn? Check out our Discover! Kits (learning backpacks for adults that allow you to explore new hobbies and interests), cake pans and cookie cutters, Discover and Go Museum Passes, Empire Passes, Caregiver Kits, online research databases including HeritageQuest, hot spots (mobile internet) and more!

Sign up for your library card today online or in person at the library. To learn more about signing up for a library card online, visit seymourlibrary.org/using-the-library/how-to/get-a-library-card.

Friends of Seymour Library

The Friends of Seymour Library will have their monthly meeting and get-together at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Seymour Library. If you would prefer to join the meeting virtually, please email jkolb@seymourlib.org for the meeting link. Learn more about the Friends at seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.