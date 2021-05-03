Seymour Library: Themes and clubs to help you 'Get Caught Reading'

Looking for a reading support group, aka book club? Seymour Library offers a variety of book clubs for all interests:

• Find out “whodunnit” during Coffee & Crime Book Club. This group reads mysteries and crime fiction and meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon.

• If historical fiction is more your cup of tea, check out Tea & Tales Book Club, the third Tuesday of the month at noon.

• Or try our Read More! Book Club, which picks titles in support of the library’s reading challenge and meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The May category is “read a thriller."

Please note that all book clubs are currently meeting virtually via Zoom. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.

New in 2021: Mystery Book Club For Kids. Solve mysteries with Miss Jill during this virtual book club for kids (ages 7-10). Read the book together and then do fun activities based on the story at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 12 and 26, via Zoom. This month’s featured read is "Calendar Mysteries: May Magic" by Ron Roy. Each participant will receive a copy of the book. To register, email jhand@seymourlib.org.

