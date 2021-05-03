Seymour Library: Themes and clubs to help you 'Get Caught Reading'

Get caught reading this May with Seymour Library!
May is National Get Caught Reading Month, and we have you covered with staff book picks, book clubs for all ages, a fun “Caught Reading” take-and-make for children, and more.
Whether you visit the library in person or check us out online, we want to help you find your next great read!
Library staff cultivate new book displays every month based on different themes. Here is a sneak peek of our May displays:
“Books with Flowers on the Cover”: Flowers are blooming outside and inside the library.
“Get Caught Reading: Staff Favorites”: We couldn’t put these books down.
“Read More!”: Up all year around, this display features books picked to help you complete the library’s Read More! reading challenge. Accept the challenge at seymourlibrary.fllslibraries.org/read-more.
National Mental Health Month: This display spotlights our new collection of books focused on mental health-related topics for families and children. A special thank you to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County for the generous donation that made purchasing these materials possible.
Visit the library on Facebook (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) all month long for staff picks! Find out what books we have loved in 2020-2021 (so far!). You can also check out the “For Readers” section of our website (seymourlibrary.org/for-readers), which features more staff picks, bestsellers, new and upcoming books, book club information and more!
Looking for a reading support group, aka book club? Seymour Library offers a variety of book clubs for all interests:
• Find out “whodunnit” during Coffee & Crime Book Club. This group reads mysteries and crime fiction and meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon.
• If historical fiction is more your cup of tea, check out Tea & Tales Book Club, the third Tuesday of the month at noon.
• Or try our Read More! Book Club, which picks titles in support of the library’s reading challenge and meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The May category is “read a thriller."
Please note that all book clubs are currently meeting virtually via Zoom. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.
New in 2021: Mystery Book Club For Kids. Solve mysteries with Miss Jill during this virtual book club for kids (ages 7-10). Read the book together and then do fun activities based on the story at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 12 and 26, via Zoom. This month’s featured read is "Calendar Mysteries: May Magic" by Ron Roy. Each participant will receive a copy of the book. To register, email jhand@seymourlib.org.
Take a Selfie (Kit)
Now it is time to get caught reading! Grab a Selfie Kit from the library, filled with picture props (paper mustaches and sunglasses, and fun “Caught Reading” signs), and take a photo of you and your family reading! If you would like to share your photos, send them to Miss Jill at jhand@seymourlib.org. We will feature them on our Facebook page. The kits also include fun activities. Kids can complete and return the “Caught Reading” bingo board by May 31 and be entered to win a prize. Happy reading!
Other library news
• Children’s Room renovation update: Construction in the Children’s Room is moving right along, and we will be sharing pictures soon of the progress on the library’s Facebook page. If you have any old photos of the Children's Room, we would love to see them. Email seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org. The new family space is scheduled to open later this summer. For more information, visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/building-improvement-plan
• Lego Club has gone virtual with a different building challenge each session! Dig out your Legos at home and join us for a virtual Lego night via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11 and 25. To register, email Miss Jill at jhand@seymourlib.org.
• Books-By-Mail: Homebound individuals with a library card in Cayuga County, who want to receive a free monthly mail delivery of books and some media (audiobooks and DVDs), can request Seymour Library’s Books-By-Mail service. For qualifications, the application and more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail.
• Ask our gardener: Looking for some gardening tips? Our popular “Ask Our Gardener” video series will be rebooting for a second season this May! Have a gardening question? Email seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org. Questions may be answered during future “Ask Our Gardener” videos.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.