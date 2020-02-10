Seymour Library: These authors push the romance novel forward

It’s February, and romance is in the air. At the library, we have our popular “Blind Date With A Book” program, where patrons check out a wrapped book. You don’t know what you’ve picked up until you unwrap it. It seemed natural to write about romance novels. But all is not happy in Romancelandia.

In late December, the Romance Writers of America, a trade organization for romance authors and the publishing industry, censured one of its members, author Courtney Milan, due to an ethics complaint. Milan, an outspoken voice for marginalized romance authors and readers, described an older book by another romance author as a “racist mess." That author filed an ethics complaint that resulted in banning Milan from holding a leadership position in the organization (among other things). There were new details to this scandal added every day in the beginning of January, with the end result being the resignation of most of the board and the cancellation of the premiere award for romance novels, the RITA Awards.