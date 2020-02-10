Seymour Library: These authors push the romance novel forward

It’s February, and romance is in the air. At the library, we have our popular “Blind Date With A Book” program, where patrons check out a wrapped book. You don’t know what you’ve picked up until you unwrap it. It seemed natural to write about romance novels. But all is not happy in Romancelandia.
In late December, the Romance Writers of America, a trade organization for romance authors and the publishing industry, censured one of its members, author Courtney Milan, due to an ethics complaint. Milan, an outspoken voice for marginalized romance authors and readers, described an older book by another romance author as a “racist mess." That author filed an ethics complaint that resulted in banning Milan from holding a leadership position in the organization (among other things). There were new details to this scandal added every day in the beginning of January, with the end result being the resignation of most of the board and the cancellation of the premiere award for romance novels, the RITA Awards.
The problems with the organization go back further, with rumblings from membership over the past few years about the lack of diversity in RITA nominations and continued lack of inclusion. In 2018, Suzanne Brockmann, a multi-bestselling and multi-award-winning author, accepted the Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement recognition at the RITA Awards. During her fiery acceptance speech, Brockman spoke about her first book in 1992. An editor asked her to remove a secondary character from her book because the character was gay. In 2000, she introduced an out, gay character, FBI agent Jules Cassidy, and there was a lot of pushback from the organization (“we’ll get letters”). In 2008, that character had a book about his HEA (happily ever after), and again there was pushback from the organization. The 2018 speech was a clarion call to “rock the boat in the name of love and inclusion.” The 2020 RITAs have been cancelled as a result of the problems RWA is experiencing.
While the established romance industry represented by the organization has been dragging its heels on the idea of diversity and inclusion, authors and publishers have been slowly making headway. Today’s billion-dollar romance publishing industry is not the Fabio-cover, bodice-rippers of the '80s and '90s. If you haven’t read a romance (ever), or it’s been years, we have some suggestions for you:
"The Kiss Quotient" by Helen Hoang: A heartwarming and refreshing debut novel that proves one thing: There's not enough data in the world to predict what will make your heart tick. Stella Lane thinks math is the only thing that unites the universe. It doesn't help that Stella has Asperger's, and French kissing reminds her of a shark getting its teeth cleaned by pilot fish.
"Get a Life, Chloe Brown" by Talia Hibbert: Emerging from a life-threatening illness, a fiercely organized but unfulfilled computer geek recruits a mysterious artist to help her establish meaning in her life, before finding herself engaged in reckless but thrilling activities.
"Ayesha at Last" by Uzma Jalaluddin: Ayesha Shamsi has a lot going on. Her dreams of being a poet have been set aside for a teaching job so she can pay off her debts to her wealthy uncle. She lives with her boisterous Muslim family and is always being reminded that her flighty younger cousin, Hafsa, is close to rejecting her 100th marriage proposal. Though Ayesha is lonely, she doesn't want an arranged marriage. Then she meets Khalid, who is just as smart and handsome as he is conservative and judgmental. She is irritatingly attracted to someone who looks down on her choices and dresses like he belongs in the seventh century. When his engagement to Hafsa is announced, Ayesha must deal with the truth about Khalid, her family — and herself.
"The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics" by Olivia Waite: As Lucy Muchelney watches her ex-lover’s sham of a wedding, she wishes herself anywhere else. It isn’t until she finds a letter from the Countess of Moth, looking for someone to translate a groundbreaking French astronomy text, that she knows where to go. Showing up at the countess’ London home, she hoped to find a challenge, not a woman who takes her breath away. Can Lucy and Catherine find the strength to stay together, or are they doomed to be star-crossed lovers?
More titles to explore:
• "My So-Called Bollywood Life" by Nisha Sharma
• "A Duke by Default" by Alyssa Cole
• "Hate to Want You" by Alisha Rai
• "The Wedding Date" by Jasmine Guillory
