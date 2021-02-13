Seymour Library: This Valentine's Day, take a Blind Date with a Book

In-person browsing is back! Last week, Seymour Library shifted back to our express browsing service level after moving to curbside pickup services in January due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga and surrounding counties. We are excited to welcome back library customers into the building for in-person browsing and use of our public computers by appointment. We want to thank everyone for their patience and support during this transition. Many called in to request the library’s curbside pickup service and mentioned how much they appreciated the work that library staff do. We love connecting our readers with books and will continue to offer curbside pickup for those who are not yet ready to come into the building or those looking for a fast pickup option. The library is open for express browsing and curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/reopening.
HistoryForge volunteer opportunity
Seymour Library is partnering with HistoryForge to create an interactive web environment that uses census records and historic maps to explore the history of Auburn in the early 1900s. We are looking for volunteers to help transcribe census records as part of this project. If you are interested in joining our effort, please fill out the volunteer application form available at seymourlibrary.org/ahfvolunteer.
HistoryForge is an innovative digital history project led by the History Center in Tompkins County in Ithaca. The project is generously funded by a two-year grant for public engagement with historical records from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission of the National Archives. To learn more about HistoryForge, visit historyforge.net.
Virtual book clubs
Meet up with fellow readers during one of these virtual book clubs:
The Coffee and Crime Book Club reads mysteries and crime fiction and meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon online via Zoom. One author or series is chosen for each meeting and members pick any title to read. For meeting information, email Leigh at lromano@seymourlib.org.
The Tea & Tales Book Club reads a mix of historical fiction and classics and meets the third Tuesday of each month at noon online via Zoom. For meeting information, email Jackie at jkolb@seymourlib.org. All the titles featured in 2021 are available on Hoopla for instant checkout! Explore Hoopla at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.
The Read More! Book Club picks titles in support of the library’s reading challenge and meets the fourth Wednesday of the month online via Zoom. For meeting information, email Lisa at lcarr@seymourlib.org.
Learn more about the Read More! 2021 Reading Challenge, which invites you to read 24 books throughout 2021, at seymourlibrary.org/read-more.
Upcoming meetings and book titles can be found at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.
Blind Date with a Book
This year, we're adding e-books and audiobooks to our Blind Date with a Book program. We're using Hoopla to connect you with librarian-curated titles that you may have passed by. As with our traditional book display, we've described the story but concealed the cover and removed the title and author information.
For our virtual version, click the blind date number (blind date No. 1, blind date No. 2, etc.) or the links following the description, which will take you to the Hoopla checkout screen. Take a chance! If you don't like it, move on. But you may find a new true love! For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/lind-date-with-a-book.
Our in-library display will begin on Friday, Feb. 5.
Books by Mail
Seymour Library's new service, Books by Mail, will deliver books and some media (audiobooks and DVDs) to homebound patrons. This service is offered to any Seymour Library card holder who is not able to come into the library because of a temporary or permanent disability and satisfies the eligibility criteria. The application and more information is available at seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail. Registration is limited, so sign up today! Funding for this project was provided by the Fred M. and Ora H. Everett Charitable Trust.
Don't forget to look for virtual program announcements and sign-ups on our Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary). Coming this month: take and make crafts, virtual storytimes and more!
The library’s bi-weekly e-newsletter is another great way to receive library updates, books suggestions, virtual program information and more! Email us at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org to sign up.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.