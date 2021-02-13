Seymour Library: This Valentine's Day, take a Blind Date with a Book

In-person browsing is back! Last week, Seymour Library shifted back to our express browsing service level after moving to curbside pickup services in January due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga and surrounding counties. We are excited to welcome back library customers into the building for in-person browsing and use of our public computers by appointment. We want to thank everyone for their patience and support during this transition. Many called in to request the library’s curbside pickup service and mentioned how much they appreciated the work that library staff do. We love connecting our readers with books and will continue to offer curbside pickup for those who are not yet ready to come into the building or those looking for a fast pickup option. The library is open for express browsing and curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/reopening.