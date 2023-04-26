A community open house about Seymour Library will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.

The library will share ideas for its future, which are the result of a community survey, interviews and focus groups held over the last several months as part of the library's strategic plan.

“We’ve learned so much – about what we’re doing well and opportunities for improvement. Now it’s time to let you in on some of the aspirations!" library Executive Director Lisa Carr said in a news release.

Attendees of the open house will be able to vote on and add thoughts to the library's strategic plan. Refreshments will be served, and there will be a raffle for a prize.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.