Sheppard: Auburn school district working on reopening plans

Over the last several weeks the Auburn administrative team has been meeting regularly to discuss different reopening scenarios and how to incorporate specific guidelines mandated by the state while taking community feedback into consideration. The district posted a COVID-19 District Response/Reflection Survey on the website, aecsd.education, that included questions about returning to school, and the results from this survey have been being used to help guide these discussions.

Last week, teachers and staff who volunteered their time to be a part of a reopening committee met to discuss ideas and to provide their input into the development of the reopening plan. This week, a committee of parents and community members will come together to do the same. Once stakeholders from all areas have weighed in, the district can finalize a plan to submit to the state by the July 31 deadline.

Ultimately, everyone wants things to go back to the way they were prior to COVID-19, and hopefully we will be able to get back there sooner than later. We know that our children learn best when they are in our schools, working with our teachers and alongside their friends. However, we must take into account their safety and that of all of our teachers and staff. To safely reopen our doors, we will need to follow state guidelines and put plans into place that ensure the safety of our students and staff while taking into account the expertise of our staff and the concerns of our community members. We are in uncharted waters, and everyone is doing their best to wade through. Thank you for your patience!