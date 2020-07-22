Sheppard: Auburn school district working on reopening plans

Last week, Gov. Cuomo announced guidelines for reopening schools in New York state. Schools in a region — Auburn is considered part of the central New York region — can reopen if the region is in phase four of reopening, and the daily infection rate remains below 5% using a 14-day average. After Aug. 1, if the region’s infection rate rises above 9% using a 7-day average, schools will be required to close. New York state will make the formula determination during the week of Aug. 1-7.
New York state, the Reimagine Education Advisory Council and the Department of Health worked together to release finalized guidance and guiding principles for reopening schools. Topics addressed in the state guidance include face coverings and other personal protective equipment, social distancing, restructuring classroom spaces, transportation, food service, screening, tracing, disinfecting and more.
Utilizing the above state guidance, school districts must develop an individualized plan that covers the reopening of school facilities for in-person instruction, monitoring of health conditions, containment of potential transmission of COVID-19, and the closure of school facilities and in-person instruction if necessitated by widespread virus transmission. Individualized plans must be submitted to the state for review by July 31, and from there, the state will decide to accept, reject or modify each district’s individual plan.
Over the last several weeks the Auburn administrative team has been meeting regularly to discuss different reopening scenarios and how to incorporate specific guidelines mandated by the state while taking community feedback into consideration. The district posted a COVID-19 District Response/Reflection Survey on the website, aecsd.education, that included questions about returning to school, and the results from this survey have been being used to help guide these discussions.
Last week, teachers and staff who volunteered their time to be a part of a reopening committee met to discuss ideas and to provide their input into the development of the reopening plan. This week, a committee of parents and community members will come together to do the same. Once stakeholders from all areas have weighed in, the district can finalize a plan to submit to the state by the July 31 deadline.
With the fall semester nearing, the Auburn Enlarged City School District superintendent expressed concern with gaps in the state's recently re…
Ultimately, everyone wants things to go back to the way they were prior to COVID-19, and hopefully we will be able to get back there sooner than later. We know that our children learn best when they are in our schools, working with our teachers and alongside their friends. However, we must take into account their safety and that of all of our teachers and staff. To safely reopen our doors, we will need to follow state guidelines and put plans into place that ensure the safety of our students and staff while taking into account the expertise of our staff and the concerns of our community members. We are in uncharted waters, and everyone is doing their best to wade through. Thank you for your patience!
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
