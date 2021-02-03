Sheppard: Auburn schools focus on diversity, inclusion

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is a diverse district within a community rich in history and culture. Though the Auburn school district already embraces its diverse makeup, we admit there is much work that still must be done. To address this, we have recently begun to take the steps necessary to take an inward look at ourselves as a district as a whole and truly hone in on diversity, equity and inclusion within our schools.

In July, the district’s board of education revamped the Strategic Planning Committee, shifting its focus toward diversity, equity and inclusion. This committee is made up of three board members: Dr. Eli Hernández, Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and myself (Joe Sheppard). We began the work of establishing a long-range strategic plan focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. To assist with the creation of this plan, a Diversity Task Force was established and made up of district employees who are in positions to provide insight and guidance. This task force has met several times already and is beginning to establish a timeline and process for stakeholder involvement to begin the development of the strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion to implement in the 2021-2022 school year. This plan will provide a vision for our district moving forward, and will establish benchmarks and goals to reach for in the future.