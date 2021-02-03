Sheppard: Auburn schools focus on diversity, inclusion

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is a diverse district within a community rich in history and culture. Though the Auburn school district already embraces its diverse makeup, we admit there is much work that still must be done. To address this, we have recently begun to take the steps necessary to take an inward look at ourselves as a district as a whole and truly hone in on diversity, equity and inclusion within our schools.
In July, the district’s board of education revamped the Strategic Planning Committee, shifting its focus toward diversity, equity and inclusion. This committee is made up of three board members: Dr. Eli Hernández, Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and myself (Joe Sheppard). We began the work of establishing a long-range strategic plan focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. To assist with the creation of this plan, a Diversity Task Force was established and made up of district employees who are in positions to provide insight and guidance. This task force has met several times already and is beginning to establish a timeline and process for stakeholder involvement to begin the development of the strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion to implement in the 2021-2022 school year. This plan will provide a vision for our district moving forward, and will establish benchmarks and goals to reach for in the future.
While we are in the midst of planning for the future, the district has already begun to take some first steps to address some areas where it was determined we were deficient with regards to equity. For instance, the Curriculum and Instruction Department has taken steps to incorporate a more diverse and inclusive curriculum. Beginning in July of 2020, the district began to utilize the Culturally Responsive Curriculum Scorecard for all curriculum programs purchased by the district. Additionally, administrators throughout the district participated in a three-session workshop titled "Culturally Responsive Leadership" through Syracuse University from October through January.
Each of the school libraries within the school district have also been conducting diversity audits since the summer. These audits consisted of reviewing each school library’s collection to determine what percentage of the books are written by and reflect the experiences of people based on their race, gender, religion and abilities. The goal of this is to build an inclusive collection, as well as to identify and remove narratives that reinforce stereotypes from the collection. The audits involved evaluating authors and book content, not only to identify diverse characters but to be sure that diverse characters were represented appropriately in the text. Books help children develop empathy and compassion, broadening their worldview by conveying characters, culture and situations unfamiliar to the reader.
As educators, it is our responsibility to create culturally responsive environments for students to become respectful and understanding of cultures that are different than their own. Additionally, we must work to ensure that all of our students receive the same opportunities and are pushed to succeed at the highest level possible. Until we are able to ensure that we have established learning environments — within all of our district buildings — that are culturally responsive, where all students are encouraged, empowered and included, we will never be able to move our district forward. Establishing such an environment is — and must be — the main priority of the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.