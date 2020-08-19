Sheppard: Auburn schools holding parent forums

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board of education and the administrators of the Auburn Enlarged City School District continue to work diligently to modify the district's reopening plan to meet the ever-changing guidelines given by the state while also trying to meet the needs of students and staff.

On Aug. 7, Gov. Cuomo directed school districts to work on a plan in coordination with their local health departments that focused on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. These plans can be viewed on the district’s website, aecsd.education, under "Auburn’s 2020-21 Reopening Plans" within the news section.

School administrators have also been working to finalize building-specific reopening plans that follow the guidelines and directives given by the state. In addition, each school has planned a virtual parent/guardian meeting to communicate its building reopening plans and allow parents the opportunity to ask questions via an online Google form.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the district held two staff meetings in the morning to review reopening plans and allow staff the opportunity to ask questions. Seward Elementary also held its virtual parent/guardian meeting at 6 p.m.