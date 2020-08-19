Sheppard: Auburn schools holding parent forums

The board of education and the administrators of the Auburn Enlarged City School District continue to work diligently to modify the district's reopening plan to meet the ever-changing guidelines given by the state while also trying to meet the needs of students and staff.
On Aug. 7, Gov. Cuomo directed school districts to work on a plan in coordination with their local health departments that focused on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. These plans can be viewed on the district’s website, aecsd.education, under "Auburn’s 2020-21 Reopening Plans" within the news section.
School administrators have also been working to finalize building-specific reopening plans that follow the guidelines and directives given by the state. In addition, each school has planned a virtual parent/guardian meeting to communicate its building reopening plans and allow parents the opportunity to ask questions via an online Google form.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the district held two staff meetings in the morning to review reopening plans and allow staff the opportunity to ask questions. Seward Elementary also held its virtual parent/guardian meeting at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Herman Avenue Elementary, Casey Park Elementary, Owasco Elementary and Auburn High School will hold their virtual parent/guardian meetings. Herman Avenue Elementary’s parent/guardian meet will be at 5 p.m., Casey Park and Owasco elementary’s parent/guardian meetings will be at 5:30 p.m., and Auburn High School’s parent/guardian meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, Genesee Elementary will hold its parent/guardian meeting at 5:30 p.m., and Auburn Junior High will hold its parent/guardian meeting at 6 p.m.
All of these parent/guardian meetings will be recorded and made available on the district’s website for anyone who was unable to attend.
The district is doing everything possible to try to accommodate the needs of all of our students and staff members while also following state mandates. This school year will certainly look much different than previous ones, but we will all get through it together.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
