Sheppard: Auburn schools recognize Black History Month

February was Black History Month, and Auburn schools were busy learning about and recognizing the many accomplishments of people of color. Several of our schools recognized these accomplishments every morning during the morning announcements, and many of our teachers built Black history recognitions into their curriculum.
At Seward Elementary, a person of color and his/her accomplishments were shared during the morning announcements every school day throughout the month of February. Owasco Elementary also utilized morning announcements to recognize people of color. Some of the people highlighted included Maya Angelou, George Washington Carver, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. John Lewis, President Barack Obama, Jackie Robinson, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington and many others.
Students at several of our schools studied Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. At Herman Elementary, Mrs. Musso’s students read about Amanda Gorman in a special Storyworks feature and used that discussion to kick off their next English language arts unit in poetry. At Auburn Junior High, Amanda Gorman’s inauguration speech was shared during lunch groups. At Seward Elementary, Mrs. Jackson’s and Mr. Fitzgerald’s sixth graders were charged with how they could “be the light,” which is a reference from Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” and they wrote about complimenting strangers and advocating for equality. From there, students helped to create a display about “being the light,” with the hopes that their inspiration causes a ripple that encourages more people to “be brave enough to be it (the light).”
School librarians have incorporated a suggested list of books written by and about people of color in our libraries. At Owasco Elementary, Mrs. Lupo created a Black History Month Reading Room for students. Each bitmoji of the person of color highlighted in the reading room is tagged to a read aloud so that students can learn more about the contributions of that person. At Genesee Elementary, Ms. Mlod shared biographies of people of color and asked students to research one person, and she also assigned other related activities.
At Casey Park Elementary, Mrs. DelloStritto’s virtual class worked on a collaborative Jamboard about several different historical figures in history. They started off the month by learning about the history of Black History Month. They discussed the importance of Black History Month, along with the impacts made by many people of color that have helped to change the world. In addition, Mrs. DelloStritto was awarded a grant that allowed her access to the Harriet Tubman and Underground Railroad play put on by Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre, so she has used that access to discuss the significance of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad as well.
Black History Month aligns with the Harlem Renaissance and the 1920s race riots, so students at Auburn Junior High learned about those events. Mrs. Martinez will be starting a project with her students where they pick a civil rights activist and create a Twitter account for that person. A summary of the person, as well as a quote, will be listed in the account. Also, the people who “follow" the account will be people that would have been associated with them in history.
These are just some of the many things that our students learned about and did throughout Black History Month. The excitement surrounding these projects by both students and teachers was delightful.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.