Sheppard: Auburn schools recognize Black History Month

School librarians have incorporated a suggested list of books written by and about people of color in our libraries. At Owasco Elementary, Mrs. Lupo created a Black History Month Reading Room for students. Each bitmoji of the person of color highlighted in the reading room is tagged to a read aloud so that students can learn more about the contributions of that person. At Genesee Elementary, Ms. Mlod shared biographies of people of color and asked students to research one person, and she also assigned other related activities.

At Casey Park Elementary, Mrs. DelloStritto’s virtual class worked on a collaborative Jamboard about several different historical figures in history. They started off the month by learning about the history of Black History Month. They discussed the importance of Black History Month, along with the impacts made by many people of color that have helped to change the world. In addition, Mrs. DelloStritto was awarded a grant that allowed her access to the Harriet Tubman and Underground Railroad play put on by Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre, so she has used that access to discuss the significance of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad as well.