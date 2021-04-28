Sheppard: Auburn students accomplishing considerable feats

Auburn students and teachers are hard at work and accomplishing amazing things.

Auburn Junior High School student Emma Sroka won the central New York regional round of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee in March for the third consecutive year. Now she is busy preparing for the national finals. There are preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, and the top 10-12 finalists who pass those rounds will move on to the final round on July 8.

Over at the junior high, there are eligible students writing essays to gain acceptance into the National Junior Honor Society. The Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports team created a neat video of students stating why they feel lucky, which builds upon the positive culture in the school. Students are working hard on this year’s Auburn Junior High Musical, “Peter and the StarCatcher.” The performance will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Tickets will be available for purchase online, and there will hopefully be both live in-person and streamed viewing capabilities.