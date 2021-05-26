Sheppard: Auburn students performing two great musicals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn High School will be presenting "Once Upon a Mattress" next month, and I am certain the show will be a delight.

The story begins in a faraway kingdom long ago. King Sextimus (Dylan Bianco) has been cursed and is unable to speak, so his evil wife, Queen Aggravain (Elaina Rodriguez) takes control of the kingdom. In an effort to keep Prince Dauntless (James Hunter) single, Queen Aggravain declares that only a princess who can pass her test can marry her son. She also rules that no one else in the kingdom would be allowed to marry until Prince Dauntless is married. Lady Larken (Fiona Chisholm) and Sir Harry (Ethan Caputa) are extremely disturbed by the Queen’s declaration because Lady Larken is secretly pregnant with Sir Harry’s baby.

Luckily, Sir Harry is able to find a wonderful princess, Winnifred the Woebegone (Abigail Lentini), who instantly catches the attention of Prince Dauntless, and in the end, is able to pass the Queen’s ridiculous sensitivity test. When the Queen still tries to prevent Prince Dauntless from marrying, the Prince tells her to "shut up," ultimately breaking the curse on the King. Since King Sextimus is able to speak again, he regains his rightful position as leader of the kingdom, and all is well.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Tickets will also be available to purchase online, and there will be both live in person and streamed viewing capabilities.

Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

