Sheppard: Building community and connection in Auburn schools

There are so many positive things happening in our schools that are helping to build community and connection, as well as keep high levels of learning and social-emotional wellness during pandemic times.
Casey Park Elementary celebrated Read Across America Week in early March by incorporating reading spirit days and inviting guest readers from the community to Zoom into classrooms and read books aloud to the students. Each of the spirit days was based on one of Dr. Seuss’ popular books, so they ranged from wearing mismatched and silly outfits to wearing a favorite hat. Several members of the community read aloud books to students by Zooming into their classrooms. Guest readers included Lt. Wellauer and Detective Lt. Cornelius from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Slayton from the Auburn Police Department, firefighter Wood from the Auburn Fire Department, Cayuga County Sheriff Schenck and several others. These types of activities not only keep our students connected, but they also make learning fun for them.
The International Club at Genesee Elementary got to Zoom with a student at Wells College who is from Liberia, which is a great way to give students a glimpse of our global community. Genesee students also use their math and physical skills to make homemade ice cream with supplies from Cornell Cooperative Extension. Ingredients included ice, salt, sugar, heavy cream and vanilla, which students needed to measure out, and then they had to use their muscles to shake and make the ice cream. It was a super fun assignment for students, and of course the final product was the best reward for their hard work.
Over at Herman Avenue Elementary, Ms. Rice’s second grade art students in Mr. Scott’s classes learned all about hot air balloons. Students created the hot air balloons with papier-mâché using newspaper strips, Elmer’s glue and balloons. Students had a blast working with the papier-mâché, and learning about hot air balloons and how they work.
Owasco Elementary students have a new addition to their reading choices through Owasco Library’s PopUp Library, located in each of the school’s wings. School librarian Mrs. Lupo has enticed reluctant library users with a mobile, curated selection of high-interest titles. Students practice social distancing while getting a chance to check out library book favorites.
Another neat activity going-on at Owasco is morning announcements via Zoom. Owasco students participate in the production of the morning announcements and share things like the weather, birthdays, important people and events in history, highlights of what students are learning, etc. The announcements have a “Show What You Know” theme, and the Owasco school mascot, Oden the Owl, has made an occasional appearance in person and on the announcements to support positive behavioral interventions and supports.
Fourth graders at Seward Elementary started their poetry unit earlier in the month. They love how poetry offers a new way of thinking about text and encourages people to express themselves and their feelings through creative application. This unit allows students to cultivate their understanding of figurative language, and it sparks much imagination and creativity as they work to be poets themselves. Students had the most fun with their very own March Madness poetry tournament. Mrs. Vitale and Mrs. Weaver picked a “sweet 16” of poems and set the rules on scoring points. Once the poems and brackets were established, each fourth grade homeroom analyzed and scored different poems to see which would advance to the next round. With each round, students were able to build fluency with reading poems, assess their understanding of poetry elements, and engage in friendly competition.
