Sheppard: Building community and connection in Auburn schools

Over at Herman Avenue Elementary, Ms. Rice’s second grade art students in Mr. Scott’s classes learned all about hot air balloons. Students created the hot air balloons with papier-mâché using newspaper strips, Elmer’s glue and balloons. Students had a blast working with the papier-mâché, and learning about hot air balloons and how they work.

Owasco Elementary students have a new addition to their reading choices through Owasco Library’s PopUp Library, located in each of the school’s wings. School librarian Mrs. Lupo has enticed reluctant library users with a mobile, curated selection of high-interest titles. Students practice social distancing while getting a chance to check out library book favorites.

Another neat activity going-on at Owasco is morning announcements via Zoom. Owasco students participate in the production of the morning announcements and share things like the weather, birthdays, important people and events in history, highlights of what students are learning, etc. The announcements have a “Show What You Know” theme, and the Owasco school mascot, Oden the Owl, has made an occasional appearance in person and on the announcements to support positive behavioral interventions and supports.

Fourth graders at Seward Elementary started their poetry unit earlier in the month. They love how poetry offers a new way of thinking about text and encourages people to express themselves and their feelings through creative application. This unit allows students to cultivate their understanding of figurative language, and it sparks much imagination and creativity as they work to be poets themselves. Students had the most fun with their very own March Madness poetry tournament. Mrs. Vitale and Mrs. Weaver picked a “sweet 16” of poems and set the rules on scoring points. Once the poems and brackets were established, each fourth grade homeroom analyzed and scored different poems to see which would advance to the next round. With each round, students were able to build fluency with reading poems, assess their understanding of poetry elements, and engage in friendly competition.

Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0