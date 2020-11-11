Sheppard: Social-emotional resources for Auburn families

Every child faces emotional difficulties from time to time, but the global pandemic has no doubt intensified emotions for many, especially children. Between feelings of uncertainty, social isolation and parental angst, COVID-19 has had a major impact on the mental health of children and adolescents.

Though the majority of students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District are back to school two times each week, there is still a social-emotional void many students are facing. Social and emotional learning provides a good foundation and enhances students’ ability to succeed in school. For this reason, it is so important, now more than ever, to really focus on social-emotional learning.

The school district’s Student Services Department has many social-emotional resources available for Auburn students and families. These resources are available on the district website, aecsd.education, under the Student Services Department webpage. There you will find information and resources related to mental health, managing stress, addiction support, suicide prevention and much more.