Sheppard: Social-emotional resources for Auburn families

Every child faces emotional difficulties from time to time, but the global pandemic has no doubt intensified emotions for many, especially children. Between feelings of uncertainty, social isolation and parental angst, COVID-19 has had a major impact on the mental health of children and adolescents.
Though the majority of students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District are back to school two times each week, there is still a social-emotional void many students are facing. Social and emotional learning provides a good foundation and enhances students’ ability to succeed in school. For this reason, it is so important, now more than ever, to really focus on social-emotional learning.
The school district’s Student Services Department has many social-emotional resources available for Auburn students and families. These resources are available on the district website, aecsd.education, under the Student Services Department webpage. There you will find information and resources related to mental health, managing stress, addiction support, suicide prevention and much more.
Each school’s homepage on the website also has a link to a mental health resources page that has loads of information and resources. The Auburn High School counseling department has also put together a document with social-emotional and academic resources for secondary students. The elementary schools have a new social-emotional learning virtual office offering interactive links specific to social-emotional skills, videos, online books, games, activities and resources. A link to the social-emotional learning office is located on the homepage of each elementary school homepage.
If you feel your child needs more social-emotional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s school.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
