Sheppard: Technology assistance available for Auburn families

This week, the Auburn Enlarged City School District welcomed back students in grades three through six and eight through 10 who opted into the hybrid learning model. At this time, all students under the hybrid model are back in our buildings two days each week for in-person learning, and we are so thrilled to be able to see all of them.

Though the majority of students are back for in-person lessons, remote learning still plays a major role for all of our students and parents this school year. Remote learning is new to most, so the technology department has been working diligently on ways to help and support families.

There are technology tutorials for parents available on our website, aecsd.education, under the department web page titled "Parent Technology Resources." These video tutorials will help parents and students navigate through different Google platforms such as Google Classroom, Google Drive, Google Docs and more.

Coming soon, there will be monthly technology sessions available for parents to attend regarding various topics. We will be reaching out to families to gain insight on what topics need to be covered in these sessions, which will be led by our technology mentors. Additional information regarding these sessions will be forthcoming.