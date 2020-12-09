Sheppard: Upcoming ways the community can engage with Auburn schools

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has several different community engagement opportunities coming up for those interested in what is happening with, and having a voice regarding, district endeavors. The district is asking for your feedback.
At the end of August, the district hosted a virtual Community Café for all parents and guardians of students in the district. A lot of great feedback came out of that discussion, so the district has been planning other events like it to keep the conversation going.
Last month, the district’s Advocacy Committee held a virtual Auburn Cares Community Café. The committee focuses on ways to advocate for fair and equitable funding for Auburn schools. Advocacy Committee meetings are generally the second Monday of every month, and the next meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, via Zoom. If interested in attending, visit the Advocacy Committee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fixandfundit or website at fixandfundit.org to register.
A few weeks ago, each of our elementary schools hosted virtual Family Engagement Nights. The conversations stemmed around technology resources and had question-and-answer sessions at the end for families that needed additional help with technology platforms. The schools are planning to schedule additional Family Engagement Nights highlighting other topics that families would like to discuss.
The AECSD Board of Education meets regularly, and all district stakeholders are welcome to attend. Meetings are typically the second and fourth Tuesday of every month with the exception of the months of November, December, and July. On Aug. 25, many parents and community members attended the board meeting to share viewpoints on reopening our schools. We appreciated the feedback, and we would love to have more community members attend the board meetings and be a part of discussions regarding what happens in the school district. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Auburn High School.
The District Parent Council is another great way to engage in school district discussions. The council was formed years ago for parents and staff members to meet and discuss ideas and ways to help with student engagement. Recently, the council has shifted focus to be more of a reopening committee discussing ways to get our students back into our buildings for school five days a week. The District Parent Council typically meets the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Auburn High School auditorium. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4. All AECSD stakeholders are welcome to attend.
If you are interested in attending any of these meetings, please do. This is your community school district, and we want to hear from you.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
