Sheppard: Upcoming ways the community can engage with Auburn schools

The AECSD Board of Education meets regularly, and all district stakeholders are welcome to attend. Meetings are typically the second and fourth Tuesday of every month with the exception of the months of November, December, and July. On Aug. 25, many parents and community members attended the board meeting to share viewpoints on reopening our schools. We appreciated the feedback, and we would love to have more community members attend the board meetings and be a part of discussions regarding what happens in the school district. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Auburn High School.

The District Parent Council is another great way to engage in school district discussions. The council was formed years ago for parents and staff members to meet and discuss ideas and ways to help with student engagement. Recently, the council has shifted focus to be more of a reopening committee discussing ways to get our students back into our buildings for school five days a week. The District Parent Council typically meets the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Auburn High School auditorium. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4. All AECSD stakeholders are welcome to attend.

If you are interested in attending any of these meetings, please do. This is your community school district, and we want to hear from you.

Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0