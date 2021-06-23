Sheppard: Where the Auburn High School Class of 2021 is going

Students graduating in the Auburn High School Class of 2021 are destined for great things.
Once again, Auburn’s graduating seniors have been accepted into a long list of colleges and universities. The class of 2021, consisting of 273 seniors, will graduate on Friday, June 25, at Holland Stadium. Thankfully, enough restrictions have been lifted so that families will be able to see seniors receive their diplomas in person.
Below is the list of colleges and universities that members of the Auburn High School Class of 2021 have chosen to attend.
• Adirondack Community College
• Binghamton University
• Cayuga Community College
• Clarkson University
• Colgate University
• George Mason University
• Harvard University
• Hobart & William Smith Colleges
• Keuka College
• Le Moyne College
• Liberty University
• Monroe Community College
• Nassau Community College
• Nazareth College
• New York University
• Niagara County Community College
• Onondaga Community College
• Pace University
• Paul Smith's College
• Pennsylvania State University
• Rochester Institute of Technology
• Sacred Heart University
• St. Joseph's University
• Siena College
• SUNY Alfred State
• SUNY Buffalo State
• SUNY Brockport
• SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
• SUNY Geneseo
• SUNY Morrisville
• SUNY Fredonia
• SUNY Oswego
• Susquehanna University
• Syracuse University
• University at Buffalo
• University of Rochester
• University of Southern Maine
• University of Toledo
• Villanova University
• Wells College
• Youngstown State University
Congratulations, class of 2021! You overcame all of the hardships that 2020 and 2021 threw at you, and persevered. Good luck with all of your future endeavors!
I also want to take a moment to thank all of our faculty and staff for working through so many hurdles this school year. This has been an insanely challenging year, and all of your hard work has not gone unnoticed. The board of education and district administration appreciates each and every one of you.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.