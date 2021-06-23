Sheppard: Where the Auburn High School Class of 2021 is going

Congratulations, class of 2021! You overcame all of the hardships that 2020 and 2021 threw at you, and persevered. Good luck with all of your future endeavors!

I also want to take a moment to thank all of our faculty and staff for working through so many hurdles this school year. This has been an insanely challenging year, and all of your hard work has not gone unnoticed. The board of education and district administration appreciates each and every one of you.