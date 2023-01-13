Sherwood group to read about, discuss suffrage movement

A reading and discussion group in Cayuga County will focus on the history of the women's suffrage movement in New York and the nation.

Votes for Women, a group sponsored by Humanities New York, will begin meeting Sunday, Jan. 29, at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood.

The group will meet at 4 p.m. on six Sundays to discuss different books. Zoom links will be available to those who register in advance. The group will be facilitated by Linda Post Van Buskirk, and will use resources from Humanities New York and the archives of the Howland Stone Store Museum. Some material will feature Sherwood's contributions to the women's suffrage movement. The book schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 29: "The Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District" by Judith Wellman

• Feb. 19: "Seneca Falls and the Origins of the Women's Rights Movement" by Sally McMillen and the introduction and Chapter 1 of "Votes for Women: The Struggle for Suffrage Revisited" by Jean H. Baker

• March 12: "African American Women in the Struggle for the Vote, 1850-1920" by Rosalyn Terborg-Penn and Chapter 2 of "Votes for Women"

• April 2: "Elizabeth Cady Stanton: An American Life" and Chapter 3 of "Votes for Women"

• April 23: "Sex Wars: A Novel of Gilded Age New York" and Chapter 4 of "Votes for Women"

• May 14: "A Woman's Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot" by Mary Walton and Chapters 5 and 6 of "Votes for Women"

For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.