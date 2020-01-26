Shred Duke: Auburn guitarist, 19, to play anthem at SU's biggest game

As an Orange fan who's been to several games at the Carrier Dome, Sbelgio couldn't help wishing he'd land the Duke game as he walked into Manley Field House, he said.

"That's always been the big game, ever since I was in elementary school," he said. "I'm really happy about it."

Sbelgio hopes the performance leads to the next step in his young music career. His father, Steve, had records by Van Halen, Def Leppard and Ozzy Osbourne that Nick listened to when he was about 10, he said. But it wasn't until seventh grade that he knew he wanted to play guitar. He was in history class, watching a video that featured the song "Unchained" by Van Halen.

"There was something about that song," he said. "I was like, 'Wow, that sounds really awesome. I want to try it.'"

When he saw another teacher play guitar in class later that year, Sbelgio was convinced. He started with an acoustic model his aunt gave him, and under the Christmas tree six months later was the Epiphone Les Paul that he'll play Saturday in the Carrier Dome. For lessons, he looked to local teachers Jim Van Arsdale, and then Jeff Wiggins at The Way of Guitar Lesson Studio.