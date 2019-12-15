I was around 9 years old when I first stumbled upon Galpin Hill Cemetery. Literally. Let me explain. Back in the good old days, I’m not going to tell you how long ago, but as kids, we could pretty much go wherever we wanted, whenever we wanted, as long as we were home for dinner. And also, back in those days, as long as we kept the bonfires under control, stayed out of the farmers' crops and didn’t get too out of hand, the grownups left us alone. My brothers and I rode our horses anywhere and everywhere. We would cover miles with our Weimaraner, Heidi, and our hound dog, Champ, running along with us. We were always looking for a new adventure and a new place to ride. It was this curiosity that almost killed the cat. Or, more accurately, almost swallowed my horse. It was a very memorable occasion, and it happened very quickly. My brother and I were riding our horses on a path that was new to me. The trail was on top of a steep hill and wound its way through the woods from the sledding hill, better known as “Suicide Hill,” to the sand banks behind the Springside Inn.
The path was muddy, and I was worried that my horse would slip. I picked my way carefully along the trail, paying attention to the ground directly beneath me. My brother nonchalantly yelled back to me to be careful of the fallen gravestones. I pulled up short as his last two words sunk in, and then my horse suddenly dropped out from underneath me.
The recent rains had caused the ground to become unstable, and the weight of my horse standing on top of an unmarked grave led to a sinkhole that swallowed her back end up to her belly. I still swear to this day that I heard her hoofs hit the top of a wooden coffin, but it was probably just a tree root. Either way, an uneventful ride quickly turned into a frightening nightmare. Worse yet, we had to figure out a way to unearth my horse from its unexpected back-end burial. Ingenuity, panic and the fear of parental repercussions got our horse out of the hole and we vowed never to speak of my horse’s premature interment again. Until now.
Our horses Princess and Sugar have long since crossed over the rainbow bridge. And just for the record, Princess and Sugar were not hurt in the incident, and lived happily ever after. The area around Galpin Hill has since been developed or posted. Local historian Sheila Tucker has reported that historic Galpin Hill Cemetery is nearly impossible to get to, and although not on private property, one must go through private property to get there. Unfortunately, it has also been vandalized, and only a few stones are still erect and in one piece.
Over the years, I have thought about that day and the small abandoned cemetery. I never knew the name of the woodland burial site or if anyone, other than the local kids, were even aware of its existence. Imagine my surprise when doing research for another story, I came across the name and location of Galpin Hill Cemetery and realized it was the cemetery from my scary childhood misadventure.
Records show that the first burial at Galpin Hill was in May 1801, and the last interment was in November 1920. There were approximately 100 individuals, including Revolutionary War soldiers, buried in the cemetery. Galpin Hill Cemetery was also located along the northwestern route of the Underground Railroad. Further research into the same area as the cemetery led me to the Springside Inn website. Although it has not been documented, legend has it that the Springside Inn was a stop on the Underground Railroad and that Harriet Tubman hid escaping slaves in the woods surrounding the inn’s backyard in the years prior to the Civil War.
Discovering that bit of information sent chills down my spine. The thought that my younger years were spent exploring the same area that escaping slaves used for their flight to freedom was overwhelming. Did these frightened souls hide behind the same headstones that I tried to carefully avoid with my horse? I felt embarrassed by the fear I felt that day, considering the fear the slaves must have felt running for their very lives. Who knew that a leisurely horse ride at 9 years old would elicit such feelings 40 years later?