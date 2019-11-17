There are few things more heartbreaking than the loss of a family pet. Whether it’s the “I can’t believe this thing is still alive” grand prize from the ping-pong ball toss game at the county fair, the beloved family mouser or man’s best friend, the pain and loss are real. Back in the day, there were very few options for the proper disposal of our family pet remains. Home burial on the family property was most common. In the back of an overgrown field in what was once our horse pasture are buried a number of our beloved childhood critters. I imagine if the land is ever developed, whoever is doing the excavating is in for a rather morbid discovery. I’m sure that there are backyards all over the world with little handmade wooden crosses marking the resting places of our four-legged loved ones. Millions of animal skeletons becoming one with mother earth once again.
I moved around a lot while I was working for the airlines. Because I didn’t have a backyard of my own for many years, I chose private cremation for my pets. I couldn’t imagine not having them with me or buried in a place that I couldn’t visit. I have the cremated remains of my ferrets Bonnie, Clyde, Etoy and Bong, my cat Otter, and my dogs Maisy and April. They will be buried with me when the time comes. Today we have the options of a home burial, cremation or burial in a pet cemetery. In 2016, the New York State’s Pet Burial Law passed, allowing pet owners to inter the cremated remains of their pets with them in a regulated nonprofit cemetery.
I didn’t even know that we had a pet cemetery in Cayuga County. While talking to my mom about my idea for my current column, she told me that there was a pet cemetery in Cato. She hadn’t heard mention of it in years, but she assumed it was still there. So I Googled pet cemeteries in Cayuga County, and was thrilled to see that indeed we do have a pet cemetery, and it is operational. I wrote down the address, entered it into my GPS and set out on a beautiful summer afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
Breezy Pines Pet Cemetery on Veley Road in Cato is one of the most incredibly special cemeteries I have ever visited. "Serene" and "beautiful" are a few words that came to mind. When I first stepped onto the hallowed grounds, I could immediately feel the love, devotion and loyalty between pet and owner emanating from the well-kept surroundings. I stood there taking it all in. The hand-painted gravestones, the homemade crosses and the carved granite headstones. I began aimlessly wandering from grave to grave, reading the names and dates of the dearly departed. I read the adoring words of those who had buried a piece of their heart along with their loved ones. Etched in some of the ornate stones were pictures of the beloved pets. Many of the graves had flowers and I noticed a few stones and crosses with dog collars hanging from them. A few of the graves had statues and solar lights. Scattered throughout the cemetery were stone benches on which to sit.
It was while sitting on one of these benches that I noticed what could only be described as a family plot. From the road, the cemetery has a fairly open field dotted with small shrubs. Further back, there is a small grove of trees that is also part of the cemetery. It was right before the trees started where I saw a perfect line of little white crosses, each adorned with a single red bow. I didn’t count how many crosses there were, but I’m guessing somewhere around 10. There were no dates or names on the crosses. There was no way of knowing what was buried beneath each small cross. My eyes welled up with tears as I imagined the pain that the individual or family felt at the loss of each one of their little ones. I stayed just a while longer and sadly noticed two fresh graves. I knew that someone, somewhere was trying to adjust to the loss of their pet. No more letting the dog out at night. No more kitty to come running as soon as they smell that open can of tuna. I know that feeling, and it’s not a feeling you ever get over.