It was the last week of May 2000. My husband and I were honeymooning on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. We rented a Jeep so that we could go exploring all that our island paradise had to offer. I love a good adventure, and like to get off the beaten path. Take the road less traveled, as it were. Keep in mind that in the spring of the year 2000 we were all just relieved that our world hadn’t ended on New Year's Eve 1999. The attacks of Sept. 11 were still over a year away, and the world didn’t hate Americans with the intensity it does now. U.S. citizens could travel most anywhere and be safe. Traveling out of the country and to remote destinations didn’t carry the risks that it does now. My husband and I both worked for the airlines at the time, and had flown all over the world. We weren’t afraid of the great unknown and we let our curiosity guide us. So we took off in our Jeep and turned onto the first dirt road leading to who knows where.
Tortola is only 11.8 miles long and 3.1 miles wide, so we weren’t expecting to discover anything too outrageous. We wound our way through the thick green fauna crowding the barely visible road in front of us. We had no destination and no way of knowing where we were going. GPS was not widely in use at the time. There were small huts dotting the terrain and evidence of rural life. The scenery was gorgeous, and it seemed that around every curve the view was more breathtaking. Shockingly, what we saw while rounding the next bend took our breath away. Roughly 50 feet up the side of a hill that had recently suffered a mudslide jutted the coffins from over a dozen graves. We rolled to a stop and sat in silence, trying to wrap our brains around what we were seeing. The coffins were made of wood and looked quite simplistic. From the road looking up, we could not see any grave markers on top of the hill. The coffins were intact and looked firmly rooted in the hillside. God forbid one of the coffins let loose and come crashing down. I wondered how in heaven the families of the deceased were going to get the coffins out of the side of the hill. My husband did not have the same interest in cemeteries that I have and was getting creeped out, so I snapped a few pictures and we took off. As we were driving away, I thought to myself that there is no way that could ever happen in the states. But it could and it did.
Moravia, located on the southern end of Owasco Lake, was settled in the early 1800s. For the first 50 years after Moravia was established, the people interred their dearly departed in the village cemetery, located south of town, on the banks of Dry Creek. If you are familiar with Fillmore Glen State Park and the surrounding area, you have likely seen or at least heard of the destruction caused by recent intense rainstorms: The water in Dry Creek surging over the waterfalls, violently tearing through the glen and demolishing everything in its path. Unfortunately, the same thing occurred in 1863, and the results were devastating. Unlike the cemetery in Tortola, where the coffins still remained stuck in the hillside, the raging waters of Dry Creek unearthed the graves and deposited the contents of over 40 coffins in the streets. One of those graves contained the casket of a recently buried Civil War veteran. The powerful current swept away the casket and quickly carried it down the swollen stream, almost to the Owasco Inlet. I’m assuming because they didn’t have machinery to dig graves, that the hand-dug graves were much shallower. I also doubt that any of the caskets were enclosed in a burial vault. Combine that with the bad idea of burying your dead on the banks of a creek, and the unimaginable occurred. You would think that after the terrible tragedy that no one would want to be buried in the village cemetery, but at least 77 more people chose the cemetery as their final resting place. The last interment was in 1928. If you would like to explore this unique burial ground, the Dry Creek cemetery is located off of a hiking path at Fillmore Glen State Park.