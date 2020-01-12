When I was growing up, my grandma lived in Genoa. Every Sunday after church, my parents, four brothers and I would pile into our green station wagon with the brown paneling and drive to grandma's house for Sunday dinner. We must have traveled Route 34 between Fleming and Genoa a thousand times.
Where you got to sit in the station wagon depended on your behavior that day. In the front seat, between mom and dad, was the spot reserved for the troublemaker. My brother Brian sat there a lot. If you were extra good that day, you got to sit in the fold-down seats all the way in the back, where the spare tire was kept. Because I was a spoiled rotten daddy's girl, I got to sit wherever I chose. I always opted for the middle row, in the seat behind my daddy. I loved looking out the windows and daydreaming on our weekly trip to grandma's.
I fondly remember the landmarks along the way: Larson’s store in Fleming, The 34 Club in Scipio, the pavilion in Venice Center and the poultry farm in Genoa. There was also the cemetery in the middle of the field. I remember that it seemed a very strange place for a cemetery. I mean, who in God’s name decided to put a cemetery there. At the time, I was too young to know that there was such a thing as a family cemetery. I hadn’t learned yet that, back in the day, it was common practice to bury family members right on the same property where they had lived. I wasn’t sure if that was the case with this little cemetery.
Many years passed. My grandma moved to the Boyle Center in Auburn, and Sunday dinners became a thing of the past. Now I had no reason to travel to Genoa, and memories of our weekly trips started to fade.
As I have mentioned previously in this column, I have been captivated by cemeteries for as long as I can remember. But it wasn't until I started writing my column that it brought to mind the small cemetery in the farmers field on Route 34 in Scipioville. I reminisced about how sad it used to make me feel to think that those buried there had been abandoned and forgotten. I never once saw anyone attending to the cemetery, and the only way to access the burial grounds was by traversing a barely visible tractor path. I wondered if the cemetery was still as I remembered, or if it had succumbed to the test of time.
You have free articles remaining.
On a gorgeous sunny Sunday afternoon, me and my youngest son, Shane, went hunting for the cemetery from my distant memories. We found it on the east side of Route 34, in the middle of a farmer’s field. I was able to find the tractor path leading from the road to the cemetery, and I cautiously made my way through the recently planted cornfield to the final resting place of 135 souls.
Whenever I go into a cemetery, I always say a prayer for the dead. "Grant to them eternal rest. Let light perpetual shine upon them. May his soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."
When my son and I first pulled up to the cemetery, I was amazed at how well the grounds were kept. I was also pleasantly surprised that someone had put small American flags on the graves of eight Revolutionary War veterans. Genealogy books claim that there are 135 people interred in Cornwall Cemetery. Unfortunately, very few headstones are still standing or legible. We wandered around the burial grounds for a time, but ultimately, I was disappointed by the lack of any interesting discoveries. That isn’t to say that there aren’t wonderful memories and captivating stories of the dearly departed buried in Cornwall Cemetery. I’m sure the Revolutionary War soldiers buried there had many tales to tell. And there are probably relatives who still reside in the area and have memories or heard tell of their kin interred in the cemetery.
Unfortunately for me, old cornfield cemeteries aren’t as special as I once thought. Turns out that, for me, cemeteries are like heroes. Never meet your heroes, because they’re sure to disappoint. Still, I could not have imagined that a cemetery that began with the burial of a baby boy 220 years ago would be the subject of my column today.