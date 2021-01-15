Since COVID-19, Auburn DJ's world has stopped spinning

Editor's note: This story is part of a miniseries about people in the Cayuga County area whose lives have changed significantly due to COVID-19. Whether it was their health, job, relationships or something else that changed, these people ended the devastating year that was 2020 in a much different place than they began it. Stories will continue to run in The Citizen's Lake Life section.

"It's like I'm living in a horrible rerun of 'Footloose.'"

That's how Toby Rich describes life during COVID-19.

Like the town in the 1984 movie, the pandemic has pretty much banned dancing. Without it, DJs like Rich have lost their livelihoods. He hasn't had a gig since March, when a St. Patrick's Day party he was scheduled to play at CC's Tavern was canceled. The tavern is one of three recurring gigs of his that are gone due to COVID-19 and the state's efforts to enforce social distancing, he told The Citizen.

Rich, 47, of Auburn, also saw a wedding gig postponed to this year, but he's unsure that will still take place as planned.

"Dancing still is not allowed, and I don't know how you can have a wedding where you can't dance," he said.

'Completely devastating': COVID-19's effect on weddings in Cayuga County area Layne Dann, owner of Gee June Bridal in Skaneateles, said about half of her clients have postponed their weddings due to the coronavirus pande…