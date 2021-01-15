Since COVID-19, Auburn DJ's world has stopped spinning

Editor's note: This story is part of a miniseries about people in the Cayuga County area whose lives have changed significantly due to COVID-19. Whether it was their health, job, relationships or something else that changed, these people ended the devastating year that was 2020 in a much different place than they began it. Stories will continue to run in The Citizen's Lake Life section.
"It's like I'm living in a horrible rerun of 'Footloose.'"
That's how Toby Rich describes life during COVID-19.
Like the town in the 1984 movie, the pandemic has pretty much banned dancing. Without it, DJs like Rich have lost their livelihoods. He hasn't had a gig since March, when a St. Patrick's Day party he was scheduled to play at CC's Tavern was canceled. The tavern is one of three recurring gigs of his that are gone due to COVID-19 and the state's efforts to enforce social distancing, he told The Citizen.
Rich, 47, of Auburn, also saw a wedding gig postponed to this year, but he's unsure that will still take place as planned.
"Dancing still is not allowed, and I don't know how you can have a wedding where you can't dance," he said.
What's worse, Rich didn't earn enough in 2019 to qualify for unemployment insurance despite operating under the name Silhouettes Co. DJ Service at Spectrum Entertainment. In the eyes of the state, he said, DJing is a hobby. So with only the two stimulus checks and his Social Security since March, and even some help from his parents, Rich has wiped out his savings just to keep the lights on.
But the pandemic has hurt Rich in more places than his bottom line.
Lost with his gigs is the lively social interaction of his job. That's been hard on him mentally, as has staying home. Rich has chronic deep vein thrombosis, so he's not taking any chances with the virus.
Then, this summer, he stopped seeing his partner of 12 years. The partner cares for his mother, who is a cancer survivor, so he cut himself off from Rich to minimize the risk of exposing her to COVID-19.
When Rich's cat, Ossie, was diagnosed with a thyroid problem, he reached what he called his "breaking point." The cat was given to him by his best friend, who would later take their own life.
"She's the only link I have left to him," he said. "When that happened, I realized that everything else had been gravy."
Rich has launched a GoFundMe to support Ossie's treatment. Meanwhile, he's hopeful he can return to his DJ booth sooner than later. As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to more people and New York attempts to revive its arts and entertainment scene, Rich believes his profession and the service it provides should be remembered. Until then, though, his world has stopped spinning.
"There are precautions a DJ can take, like anyone else," he said. "If they're allowing places to be open, why not allow us to do our jobs, too? DJs and entertainers, it seems, are last on the totem pole."
Lake Life editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.