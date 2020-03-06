Skaneateles arts group accepting grant applications

The Skaneateles Area Arts Council (SKARTS) is now accepting applications for its 2020 grant awards for arts and cultural activities.

Individuals and groups within a 15-mile radius of the village of Skaneateles are eligible for the grants, including artists, art organizations, choral groups, museums, schools, theaters and other nonprofits committed to the arts. The application deadline is May 31.

The council has awarded more than 100 grants since 2006. Grant winners in 2019 included Amberations, the Auburn Chamber Orchestra, Auburn Public Theater, The Rev Theatre Co. and many more.

“Thanks to our many sponsors and volunteers, we are able to provide our grant winners with the opportunity to continue to create the amazing culture in our community," SKARTS President Chiara Kuhns said in a news release.

Additionally, the council's annual juried art show fundraiser, Art4SKARTS, will take place July 16-17. There will be an artist and community reception the first day.

For more information, call Jean Vincent at (315) 685-6709.

