Skaneateles author releases book about Titanic, its food

A Skaneateles author has released a book about the Titanic and its links to local residents.

"Titanic: My Story" by John Pulos combines anecdotes about the ship and its passengers, as well as descriptions of the meals served on the six-day voyage that ended in a historic 1912 shipwreck.

The book is the result of years of tireless research, Pulos said in a news release. He befriended siblings and descendants of the ship's passengers, some who survived and some who didn't.

The book includes previously unpublished stories and art. It also includes details of a decade of Titanic-themed dinners Pulos held at his restaurant, Chef's Diner, and a 100th anniversary gala at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. A Titanic cookbook gives readers a guide for recreating their own feasts from the ship as well.

The book, along with Pulos' first book, "Looking at Wine Through a Different Window," is available on Amazon and at Wagner Vineyards in Ovid, where he conducts tastings.

For more information, email Pulos at jpatchefs@aol.com.