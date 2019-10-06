The Master Class Series at St. James' Episcopal Church will next feature "Climate Change: A Discussion for Central New York" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the church parish hall, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
A panel of local experts will offer multiple perspectives on climate change and associated topics, including harmful algal blooms, fossil fuel use, changing weather patterns and rising sea levels. The panel will include Dr. Charles Driscoll from Syracuse University, Dr. David Barclay from SUNY Cortland and Dr. Brian Leydet from SUNY-ESF. The event will be moderated by Chris Alan Bolt, news director at WAER, and followed by a reception. The event is presented by the church in partnership with the Skaneateles Lake Association and Sustainable Skaneateles.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
For more information, email jagilly@outlook.com. Registration for the event is also available on Facebook.