A Tri-Faith Trio service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
The service will feature Jewish, Christian and Muslim faith leaders in order to foster relationships of trust and respect. Participating will be Maggid Jim Brulé, an ordained spiritual storyteller and teacher in the Jewish tradition; Baptist minister the Rev. Jim Kerr-Whitt; and Mohamed Khater, retired president of the Islamic Society of Central New York.
The service is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the church at (315) 685-5048.