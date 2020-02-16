Skaneateles church to screen 'Forgiveness' movie
COMMUNITY

Skaneateles church to screen 'Forgiveness' movie

'Forgiveness'

A movie, "The Power of Forgiveness," will be screened at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

Directed by Martin Doblmeier, the film examines how forgiveness can transform one's life. Locations include Northern Ireland, Ground Zero and the Amish countryside, and featured voices include Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, Buddhist master Tich Nhat Hanh and author Thomas Moore. 

Admission is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested.

For more information, or to RSVP, ,call (315) 685-5048.

