Skaneateles church welcomes new pastor

First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles has welcomed a new pastor, the Rev. Michael Hill.

Hill comes to the church from North Bend, Nebraska, where he was pastor of United Presbyterian Church for the last six years. There, he was an active member of the Homestead Presbytery, and its vice moderator. He was also active in several other committees, and was a church representative to the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce.

Asked in a news release what drew him to First Presbyterian, Hill said its involvement in the Skaneateles community.

"Your mission work shows the church being the active hands and feet of Christ in the world. I became excited to explore and address the initiatives brought up within Matthew 25. Then I googled Skaneateles. I struggle to find the words to encapsulate the beauty of God’s creation found here," he said.

Hill and his wife visited the village in April, as well as Syracuse, Auburn and other neighboring areas. They will live in Skaneateles with their children.

"I believe this will be a place my family and I can call home," Hill said. "I look forward to the opportunity to serve the Lord with all of you."

For more information about First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles, located at 97 E. Genesee St., visit skanpresby.org or call (315) 685-5048.

