Skaneateles churches offering ashes to go

This Ash Wednesday, ashes to go will be available from noon to 2 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

The service is offered by First Presbyterian and St. James' Episcopal churches. Those in cars and on foot on the sidewalk will be able to receive ashes when their schedules do not permit or due to social distancing during COVID-19.

In-person worship will also be available at St. James' at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and at First Presbyterian at 7 p.m. the day of Ash Wednesday, March 2. The 7 p.m. worship at St. James' will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/stjamesskaneateles.

For more information, visit stjamesskan.org or skanpresby.org.

