Skaneateles doctor to lead talk on benefits of plant-based diets

To Dr. Marybeth Carlberg, the best action anyone can take for their health and the environment is adopt a plant-based diet. It's an attitude reflected in the name of an upcoming event she'll be leading in Skaneateles.
"Eating for Ourselves and the Planet: The Very Best We Can Do" will feature a screening of a TED Talk by Michael Greger, a physician and proponent of the diet, and a post-screening discussion moderated by Carlberg and doctor Stacia Van Slyke.
The event, which is part of the library's Sustainable Eating Series, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the Skaneateles Library at 49 E. Genesee St. They plan to show Greger's 2018 "Food as Medicine" talk.
A physician practicing in Skaneateles, Carlberg said she's encountered a lot of confusion about which trend diets are worth trying. "The best answer for all of us is to eat basically plants," she said.
Her goal isn't to convince people to go vegan, but she instead hopes the discussion will spark interest in adopting a vegetarian diet consisting primarily of plants — an approach to medical problems she feels hasn't been promoted in the health care field.
She cited research from a doctor named Dean Ornish indicating that animal products contain cancer-promoting carcinogens. Ornish's research also pointed to plant-based dieting as a way to boost cancer-suppressing genes and repair parts of DNA that deteriorate with age.
"This is unheard of. It's almost like reversing aging," Carlberg said.
The primary reason for Carlberg's own decision to eat a plant-based diet was what she called "gut wrenching" cruelty to animals within the larger agricultural industry. "I don't know how we continue to avert our eyes from the cruelty that we are being complicit with by continuing to ingest animal products," she said.
Eliminating meat and animal products is integral to a plant-based diet, but she said it's not exactly the same as veganism. A plant-based diet also cuts out most processed foods that don't grow naturally as plants.
"Whereas tofu might be OK, maybe the Impossible Burger isn't the greatest," she explained.
Carlberg believes plant-based diets are becoming more popular, with the help of educational talks and documentaries — like "The Game Changers," which is about athletes who chose to eat vegan. She also noted the 2011 documentary "Forks Over Knives," which the library's sustainable eating series is also screening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
"As these videos become more talked about, more widespread, it's kind of an organic spread of the truth of nutrition. It just takes time," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.