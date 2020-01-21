Skaneateles doctor to lead talk on benefits of plant-based diets

"This is unheard of. It's almost like reversing aging," Carlberg said.

The primary reason for Carlberg's own decision to eat a plant-based diet was what she called "gut wrenching" cruelty to animals within the larger agricultural industry. "I don't know how we continue to avert our eyes from the cruelty that we are being complicit with by continuing to ingest animal products," she said.

Eliminating meat and animal products is integral to a plant-based diet, but she said it's not exactly the same as veganism. A plant-based diet also cuts out most processed foods that don't grow naturally as plants.

"Whereas tofu might be OK, maybe the Impossible Burger isn't the greatest," she explained.

Carlberg believes plant-based diets are becoming more popular, with the help of educational talks and documentaries — like "The Game Changers," which is about athletes who chose to eat vegan. She also noted the 2011 documentary "Forks Over Knives," which the library's sustainable eating series is also screening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

"As these videos become more talked about, more widespread, it's kind of an organic spread of the truth of nutrition. It just takes time," she said.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

