Skaneateles education center appoints executive director

The board of directors of the Skaneateles Early Childhood Center has appointed Eric Slywiak as the center's new executive director.

A graduate of Cayuga Community College's early childhood education program, Slywiak has a bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary College and experience as a classroom teacher, administrator and Early Head Start coordinator for Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca. He lives in Auburn with his family, was a member of the Leadership Cayuga Class of 2019-2020 and serves on the board of directors of ABC Cayuga's Play Space.

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to SECC! His background, enthusiasm, and talent make him an ideal leader for our center. His desire to effect positive change through his work combined with our strong history as a high-quality, play-based center will serve us well as we move forward following all the challenges presented by COVID-19," said Sue Jones, the president of the center's board of directors, in a news release.

Slywiak, who began at the center on Nov. 8, is currently searching for two additions to the center's staff and leading its end-of-year appeal for donations.

My first introduction to the field of early childhood education was an internship here at SECC during college. This experience began my 16-year career, and I am so pleased to be back at SECC as the executive director. I am impressed with the staff and program quality and am enjoying getting to know all the children and their parents," he said. "Like so many other childcare centers in the country, these past couple of years have presented extreme challenges. We really need the community to rally around us more than ever to ensure that we can serve families in this area for many more years to come. I hope that our fellow community members will think of us when planning their holiday giving.”

For more information about the center, 1574 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Skaneateles, visit skaneatelesearlychildhood.org/support-secc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0