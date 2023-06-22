Twin Birch Dairy in Skaneateles is featured in a new digital series, "Chef Meets Farm," where award-winning chef Anthony Contrino visits dairy farmers in the Northeast and cooks with them.

The farm is owned and operated by partners Dirk Young, Todd Evans and Jeremy Brown, and employs 26. Along with cows it has 3,600 acres of alfalfa, corn, wheat and soybeans.

Brown is featured in the episode making summer potato salad with Contrino. Twin Birch is one of three farms he's visited so far, the American Dairy Association North East said in a news release.

Brown grew up on his family's dairy farm in Pennsylvania and studied dairy management at Cornell University. Twin Birch, which produces 45 million pounds a milk a year, won a U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award. Its milk is made into yogurt by FAGE Total Greek Yogurt and processed into dry protein powder and distributed to more than 20 countries by Cayuga Milk Ingredients.

"(Brown) takes pride in the fact that he, along with others at Twin Birch Dairy choose to farm in a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable way," the association said. "Twin Birch Dairy, which is situated in a sensitive area between two watersheds, works with local environmental organizations to implement on-farm practices that protect the surrounding water for drinking and recreation."

For more information, or to watch "Chef Meets Farm," visit twinbirchdairy.com or chefmeetsfarm.com.