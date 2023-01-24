Skaneateles Festival accepting applications for student musician award

The Skaneateles Festival is now accepting applications for its 22nd annual Robinson Award, a $2,000 prize given to an outstanding young local musician.

Student musicians ages 13 to 18 residing in central New York (Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida or Cortland counties) are eligible for the award. Requirements include two letters of recommendation, a personal statement and a 10- to 15-minute recording of them performing. Along with the cash prize, presented in August, the winner may be invited to perform at the festival.

The award honors David and Louise Robinson for their years of "tireless devotion to the festival and its ideals," the festival said in a news release.

"The award is given annually to a young musician whose character, musicianship, and community service reflect the values of David and Louise Robinson — enthusiasm and dedication to music of high quality," the festival said.

The application deadline is March 15.

For more information, visit skanfest.org/robinson-award.