Skaneateles Festival names 2022 Robinson Award winner

The Skaneateles Festival has announced Kate O'Leary as the winner of its 2022 Robinson Award.

An alumna of Marcellus High School, O'Leary is a flutist and piccoloist who has performed with area ensembles that include the Symphoria Young Artists Orchestra. She performed Mozart's "Concerto in G Major" with the orchestra in May after winning its concerto competition. Last year she was invited by the Society for New Music to perform as a rising star at Cazenovia Counterpoint.

O'Leary has been awarded several music scholarships, and will attend Syracuse University in the fall to major in music education and participate in the honors program and marching band.

Established in 2002, the Robinson Award honors an area high school student who is an accomplished performer and reflects the values of the festival's founders, David and Louise Robinson.

"(O'Leary) is honored and humbled to be receiving the Robinson Award and would like to thank all of her teachers as well as her family for their constant support," the festival said in a news release.

O'Leary will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, as part of the festival's 2022 season. The prelude concert will take place before "Dances and Fanfares" at 8 p.m., and is included with admission to that concert.

For more information, visit skanfest.org.