Skaneateles foundation announces new education fund

Skaneateles eighth-graders took a recent field trip to the Seward House Museum in Auburn and saw the movie "Harriet" thanks to a new education fund.

The Experiential Learning Fund is a new program of the Skaneateles Education Foundation. In a news release, the foundation said the fund will support a grade-wide enrichment experience for each grade of Skaneateles schools. The eighth-grade trip, which took place in November, was the first event supported by the fund.

"For students, classroom lessons come alive with meaningful real-world experiences," foundation board member Beth Caraccio said in a news release. "Examples of ways the fund could be used might be a field trip to a museum or live performance; a visiting lecturer, author or artist; a service learning project; an activity related to a grade-wide read; or the launch of a new program."

Funding from the foundation will equal up to $800 per grade per year, and donors to the foundation can earmark money specifically for the fund. The money will be disseminated when Skaneateles teaching teams, by grade, come together annually to discuss the best use for funding and apply to the foundation. Its programs and grants committee will review the applications.

For more information, visit skanedfoundation.org.

