A presentation on the Honor Flight program will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Skaneateles Historical Society at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles.
John Paddock, a longtime supporter of the program, will discuss it, the men and women who have been honored, and the volunteers who make the flights happen. There will be time for questions after the program.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Admission is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call (315) 685-1360.