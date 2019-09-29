{{featured_button_text}}
Museum director

The Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A presentation on the Honor Flight program will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Skaneateles Historical Society at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles.

John Paddock, a longtime supporter of the program, will discuss it, the men and women who have been honored, and the volunteers who make the flights happen. There will be time for questions after the program.

Admission is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call (315) 685-1360.

