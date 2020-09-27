Skaneateles hunger walk to be held in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skaneateles Area CROP Hunger Walk will be held at noon Sunday, Oct. 18, beginning at First Presbyterian Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Participants can choose one-mile or 3.1-mile routes, and are asked to wear face masks and socially distance.

The ecumenical event is presented by First Presbyterian, St. James' Episcopal, Holy Trinity Lutheran and St. Mary's of the Lake churches in the village. Participants must register with one of them to participate.

CROP Hunger Walks are community events held across the country to raise funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, an ecumenical, faith-based organization that addresses hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.

The Skaneateles walk will raise funds for the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry and Spafford Food Pantry.

For more inforamtion, or to donate, visit crophungerwalk.org/skaneatelesny.

