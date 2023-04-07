The Skaneateles Library Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the hiring of Oudens Ello Architecture, of Boston, to design the library's future new home at 75 Fennell St.

The library's building committee recommended the award-winning firm after a six-month process. It reached out to 21 library-focused firms, reviewed 11 responses to a request for proposals, and invited four firms for in-person meetings in Skaneateles. Committee members made trips to Ohio, Vermont and Massachusetts to visit three finalists and view at least two of each's libraries.

"We were very pleased with the caliber and experience of the candidate firms," library board President Susanne Guske said in a news release, adding that Oudens Ello "seemed to be in a league of their own" and "universally highly recognized." The committee “did a great job pulling together a comprehensive plan to find the right architects for this important community project," Guske continued.

Oudens Ello has completed 15 public library projects since 2010. Committee chair David Hempson said, "It was almost uncanny how Oudens Ello’s design and interpretation of space aligned exactly with our vision," and praised the firm for its "beautiful libraries with elements of surprise and delight" that take advantage of natural light and provide spaces of civic scale with intimate appeal.

The firm has experience with net-zero and sustainable libraries, which was important to the committee, Hempson added. Library Director Nickie Marquis said the new library, located along Skaneateles Creek, has the opportunity to be “a beautiful, sustainable building that preserves and celebrates green space.”

Preliminary library designs from Oudens Ello are expected by the end of June, and final drawings by March 2024. The library is meanwhile conducting a capital campaign to raise funds for the building.

For more information, visit skanlibrary.org or call (315) 685-5135.

