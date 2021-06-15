Skaneateles man publishes book of stories he told his mother during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Steve Mott knew his mother would get bored.

A resident of Duncaster, a senior community near Hartford, Connecticut, Jackie Mott Brown is very active and social despite her 92 years of age, Steve told The Citizen. So when COVID-19 protocols all but confined her to her room, without visitors or contact with other residents, he looked for another way to keep his mother connected.

He found one in a short story he wrote a decade before. One Monday evening that March, Steve read it to Jackie over the phone. Then he started writing new stories. Set in Rochester, and loosely connected with each other, they were all inspired by the same theme: things left unsaid. He read them to his mother every week for a year.

The stories stopped in March, when Steve and Jackie were both vaccinated. But he's collected them into a new self-published book, "What I Didn't Tell You." Released in May, the book is available at mottbook.com. With some editing over the last few months, Steve said, his first novel came together well even though it didn't begin as one.

"I hadn't been writing the chapters in the proper order," he said. "I was just trying to make sure I had something to share with my mother every Monday night."