Skaneateles man publishes book of stories he told his mother during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Steve Mott knew his mother would get bored.
A resident of Duncaster, a senior community near Hartford, Connecticut, Jackie Mott Brown is very active and social despite her 92 years of age, Steve told The Citizen. So when COVID-19 protocols all but confined her to her room, without visitors or contact with other residents, he looked for another way to keep his mother connected.
He found one in a short story he wrote a decade before. One Monday evening that March, Steve read it to Jackie over the phone. Then he started writing new stories. Set in Rochester, and loosely connected with each other, they were all inspired by the same theme: things left unsaid. He read them to his mother every week for a year.
The stories stopped in March, when Steve and Jackie were both vaccinated. But he's collected them into a new self-published book, "What I Didn't Tell You." Released in May, the book is available at mottbook.com. With some editing over the last few months, Steve said, his first novel came together well even though it didn't begin as one.
"I hadn't been writing the chapters in the proper order," he said. "I was just trying to make sure I had something to share with my mother every Monday night."
The Mott family has deep roots in the Skaneateles area, Steve said. Jackie has been a presence at the family's summer home on the lake since the 1930s, and he grew up in the area and graduated from Skaneateles High School. Now a freelance advertising copywriter, he spends his summers in the area and the rest of the year in Austin, Texas.
Steve would reference that family history during his weekly calls to his mother through the pandemic. For levity, he presented the readings like the announcer of an old-time radio show from her era: "Storytime with Stevie," he said with a laugh, sponsored by Osceola Mary, the name of a cat the family had in the late 1970s.
"It gave us something to think about and look forward to that had nothing to do with being in lockdown, or friends being sick, or waiting for the vaccine," he said. "It was a real escape."
The theme of the weekly stories originated from the first one Steve wrote a decade ago. After he read it again, it made him reflect on the things people don't share with each other, even if they're close and otherwise honest. Whether it's coworkers, friends or even family, he said, a lot is often left unsaid. The story made him reflect on his own relationships, too.
Steve focused on that theme as he began writing new stories to read to his mother. Each one is an undelivered message between two people, ultimately spanning a cast of about 15 characters from a few families in Rochester. Despite the challenging premise, Jackie was hooked, Steve said, often asking him why certain characters wouldn't just open up to each other.
To keep them as escapist as possible, Steve did not set the stories during the pandemic, he said. Nor does he believe they have anything specific to say about the last 15 months. Still, "What I Didn't Tell You" was written during a time when human connection felt as fragile and elusive as ever, as its author and his mother know all too well.
"I know it was important for her," he said. "And it meant a lot to me."
