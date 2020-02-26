Skaneateles music scholarship open to applications
Detail of violin head with string background
Deposit Photos

Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Robinson Award, a scholarship offered by the Skaneateles Festival.

The award honors an accomplished high school musician age 13 to 18 who embodies the character, musicianship and community service of the award's namesake, David and Louise Robinson. It comes with a $1,800 cash prize.

The 2019 winner was Kaelem Michael, then 14. He has won several local and international piano competitions, and composed solo works for piano and duets with other instruments.

The application deadline is March 15.

For more information, visit skanfest.org or call (315) 685-7418.

