Skaneateles native co-founder of new spirits delivery service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new service offers spirits fans in 28 states access to some of the best rum, gin and more from small distillers around the world. And one of the minds behind the service is from Skaneateles.

Joey Robinson is chief marketing officer of Curiada, which launched at curiada.com on June 9. Taking its name from the Portugese word for "curated," the service lets users order bottles of spirits online for shipping to nearby retailers. But not just any bottles: Robinson and co-founders Adam Caplan and Joanna Franchini use awards, reviews and their own spirits knowledge to carefully determine which ones they sell.

The ones available on Curiada mostly come from small but celebrated distillers with limited reach, Robinson said. They include launch partner All Points West, of Newark, New Jersey, whose Malt and Grain Pot Still Whiskey won Whiskey of the Year at the 2019 USA Spirit Ratings. Curiada has been able to make that whiskey available well outside the distillery's New York metropolitan area market. As of Wednesday, the service has also partnered with Ron Izalco, of Central America, to offer its 10-year rum, which was previously limited to Europe.

Though Curiada appears to be designed for spirits drinkers, the service helps distillers just as much, Robinson said.