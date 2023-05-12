The second annual Skaneateles Pride festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and June 4, with a drag brunch featuring a "RuPaul's Drag Race" star, cocktail cruises and more.

The festival celebrates diversity and promotes "awareness, advocacy, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, with a special focus on trans, nonbinary, and drag members," organizers said in a news release. The festival's founder and managing director is Mason Drastal, a Skaneateles native and council member of the state Division of Human Rights Hate and Bias Prevention Unit for central New York.

"I see the event as an opportunity to help us all collectively feel more comfortable living as our authentic selves and to celebrate the diversity that makes all of us unique individuals," Drastal said. "It is equally important for this event to highlight the past and current injustices facing the LGBTQIA+ community — in particular, the ones targeting the trans, nonbinary, and drag communities. My goal is for Skaneateles’s residents, businesses and and visitors to come together and experience a fun, welcoming, and educational weekend that makes everyone feel more inspired, supported, and empowered."

Businesses in the village are encouraged to participate in the festival by hanging Pride flags and competing in a front window display competition.

"The Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce is delighted to support and welcome the second annual Skaneateles Pride festival," chamber President Hilary Fenner said. "This event not only fosters a spirit of inclusivity and celebration of diversity in our community, but also provides a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience the unique charm and hospitality that our town has to offer. We are excited to see our local businesses embrace the festivities and look forward to creating a memorable experience for all who join us during this special weekend."

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been invited to attend the festival and read a Pride Month proclamation as well.

Other highlights of this year's Skaneateles Pride festival include:

Drag Brunch at the Springside Inn in Fleming with "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Kasha Davis on Saturday, June 3, to benefit Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital

Drag queen cocktail cruises with Mid-Lakes Navigation

Presentation of the Skaneateles Pride 2023 Award of Excellence

"Equality for All" merchandise collection charity fundraiser

Charity yoga class by Sky Yoga on Sunday, June 4

Drag queen story time and tea party for families

Sidewalk Sashay and Paw-rade

Queer art collection and auction

Local business Pride specials

Musical performances

Educational talks with The Intersex Project, PFLAG, the Human Rights Campaign and CNY Pride

For more information on this year's Skaneateles Pride festival, including updates, visit facebook.com/skaneatelespride.