The Skaneateles Rotary Club will host its 53rd annual Father's Day Pancake Breakfast this year.

The breakfast, which was paused during COVID-19 and came back last year, is "a celebration and a huge family reunion — with the best pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage in town," the club said in a news release. The breakfast will again take place from 7:30 to noon at the Allyn Arena at Austin Park, 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles.

“With all of the conversations that have been taking place related to the Allyn Arena we just want to make sure that everyone knows that the Skaneateles Rotary Club’s long tradition of bringing multiple generations of Skaneateles families together to celebrate Father’s Day continues,” Club President Ed Evans said.

The tradition started with a fly-in pancake breakfast at a Skaneateles hangar in 1968 and continued every Father's Day until 2020. Along with the food, it includes music by the Skaneateles Community Band.

Tickets for the June 18 breakfast cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12, and are free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available from Rotarians and outside Tops on weekdays.

As the club's biggest fundraiser, the breakfast supports the International Youth Exchange Program, school scholarships, youth leadership programs, Books for the World, the Boy Scouts, Boys' State, the Austin Park playground, the community band, the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department, SAVES, local food pantries and Skaneateles Outreach.

“It is terrific we are able to provide such a community-wide gathering, while also raising funds for the worthy causes that Rotary supports throughout the year,” Rotarian Robin Jowaisas said.

For more information, visit skaneatelesrotary.com.