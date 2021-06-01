Skaneateles Rotary Club cancels Father's Day breakfast

The Skaneateles Rotary Club has canceled its annual Father's Day pancake breakfast for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club decided it is too soon to serve more than 3,000 people at once, incoming President Terry McCormick said in a news release. Work on the breakfast begins months in advance, so it was difficult to predict in the winter whether it would be safe enough to hold the breakfast this summer.

“We want to wish all dads and families a happy Father’s Day this year, and we hope you will put the pancake breakfast on your calendar for next year,” McCormick said.

The breakfast is one of the club's biggest fundraisers of the year, helping the club support community groups like Boy Scouts, the YMCA and the community band, and also funding scholarships and youth leadership opportunities. Funds have also supported the youth exchange program that sends and receives students from all over the world.

For more information, or to donate to the club, visit skaneatelesrotary.com.

