The Skaneateles Rotary Club is holding a community-wide food drive for the Skaneateles and Spafford food pantries.

Rotarians will collect food from front porches beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. To arrange pickup, contact Andy Stevens at (607) 351-7906 or 831stevens@gmail.com. Food can also be dropped off the week of April 23 to April 29 at Delmonico Insurance, 11 Fennell St.; Howard Hanna Real Estate, 28 E. Genesee St.; and the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, 22 Jordan St.

Any nonperishable groceries are appreciated, including canned fruit, fruit juices (100% juice if possible), granola, crackers, jams and jellies, flavored rice, laundry detergent, personal hygiene items and more.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks can be made out to "Skaneateles Rotary Foundation" with "food bank" on the memo line, and mailed to the club at P.O. Box 316, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

Last year, the club collected 80 large boxes of food and more than $3,500 for the pantries.

For more information, or to donate online, visit skaneatelesrotary.com.