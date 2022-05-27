 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Skaneateles Rotary's Father's Day breakfast to return

  • 0
Skan Rotary

A previous Skaneateles Rotary Club Father's Day Pancake Breakfast.

 Picasa

The Skaneateles Rotary Club's Father's Day Pancake Breakfast will return this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52nd annual breakfast will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 19, at the Allyn Arena at Austin Park, 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12, and is free for children 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available from members of the club or outside Tops Friendly Market the weekend of June 10.

The annual tradition began with a fly-in breakfast at the Skaneateles air hangar in 1968, and has continued every year until the pandemic. It is the club's largest fundraiser of the year.

“It is terrific we are able to put on the event for the community again, and to raise funds for the worthy causes that Rotary supports throughout the year," said Rotarian Robin Jowaisas, a longtime breakfast committee member, in a news release.

For more information, visit skaneatelesrotary.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard C. 'Rick' Janssen

JANSSEN, Richard C. "Rick," 71, of Scipio Center, peacefully took his last breaths, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 surrounded by his devoted wife and s…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to minimize your parental separation anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News