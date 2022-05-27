Skaneateles Rotary's Father's Day breakfast to return

The Skaneateles Rotary Club's Father's Day Pancake Breakfast will return this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52nd annual breakfast will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 19, at the Allyn Arena at Austin Park, 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12, and is free for children 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available from members of the club or outside Tops Friendly Market the weekend of June 10.

The annual tradition began with a fly-in breakfast at the Skaneateles air hangar in 1968, and has continued every year until the pandemic. It is the club's largest fundraiser of the year.

“It is terrific we are able to put on the event for the community again, and to raise funds for the worthy causes that Rotary supports throughout the year," said Rotarian Robin Jowaisas, a longtime breakfast committee member, in a news release.

For more information, visit skaneatelesrotary.com.

