 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skaneateles screenwriter published in Script Magazine
ENTERTAINMENT

Skaneateles screenwriter published in Script Magazine

{{featured_button_text}}
Pride Flag 7.JPG

Zack Ford, of Skaneateles, protested the village's decision not to fly the Pride flag at the village offices during the month of June, which is Pride Month, by marching, with the support of others, the flag through the village of Skaneateles. The group planted the flag in front of the offices in defiance of the village's decision.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Zack Ford, of Skaneateles, has contributed an essay to Script Magazine about how he sold his spec script, "Watcher," to Hollywood.

Published Feb. 12, "How I Hijacked Hollywood or: How To Sell A Screenplay" finds Ford recalling his screenwriting history and education, previous scripts he wrote and his attempts to get them produced, and how he sold "The Watcher" after years of effort. The film is now in pre-production in Romania.

A 2001 graduate of Skaneateles High School, Ford's other work includes "Scar," which he wrote while attending NYU, as well as "Girls Night Out," a feature that was shot in Skaneateles. His mother is filmmaker Lisa Ford, also of Skaneateles. Zack is currently an instructor at Tompkins Cortland Community College and is running for mayor of Skaneateles.

To read the essay, visit scriptmag.com/breaking-in/how-i-hijacked-hollywood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News