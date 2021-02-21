Skaneateles screenwriter published in Script Magazine

Zack Ford, of Skaneateles, has contributed an essay to Script Magazine about how he sold his spec script, "Watcher," to Hollywood.

Published Feb. 12, "How I Hijacked Hollywood or: How To Sell A Screenplay" finds Ford recalling his screenwriting history and education, previous scripts he wrote and his attempts to get them produced, and how he sold "The Watcher" after years of effort. The film is now in pre-production in Romania.

A 2001 graduate of Skaneateles High School, Ford's other work includes "Scar," which he wrote while attending NYU, as well as "Girls Night Out," a feature that was shot in Skaneateles. His mother is filmmaker Lisa Ford, also of Skaneateles. Zack is currently an instructor at Tompkins Cortland Community College and is running for mayor of Skaneateles.

To read the essay, visit scriptmag.com/breaking-in/how-i-hijacked-hollywood.

