Skaneateles students will perform an Electrify Your Symphony concert with the school education program's founder, Mark Wood, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the auditorium of Skaneateles High School at 49 E. Elizabeth St.

Wood, a former member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Emmy Award-winning composer, founded the program 23 years ago. Through months of lessons, he gives school music ensembles a "rock orchestra makeover," culminating in a concert of his original material and arrangements of hits by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and more. Wood also brought the program to Auburn this school year, and performed with its students in March.