Skaneateles swim to support local programs

The Cortland Rotary Club will sponsor Swim Skaneateles, an open-water swim to support local food and youth programs, on Saturday, July 24.

The five-kilometer and one-mile events will start at Spafford Landing on Skaneateles Lake at 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., respectively. The courses will run parallel to the cliffs. There will be lifeguards, an EMT, 12 kayaks lining the course and three safety motorboats outside the course.

The events will be timed and medals will be awarded to the top swimmers in each category. The five-kilometer race is limited to 20 swimmers, and the one-mile race to 50. Swimmers will receive a numbered cap, a T-shirt, samples from Hammer Nutrition, a nutritional snack and a sandwich at the end of the events.

For more information, or to register, visit go.rotary7170.gives.org or email djones82@twcny.rr.com.

